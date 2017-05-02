Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Craig Conway sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $20,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Craig Conway sold 1,109 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $92,668.04.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Craig Conway sold 250 shares of salesforce.com, inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $20,300.00.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) opened at 86.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.31 and a beta of 1.42.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. salesforce.com, inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post $1.29 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/salesforce-com-inc-crm-director-sells-20812-50-in-stock-updated.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,765,636 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,832,372,000 after buying an additional 1,756,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,758,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,724,000 after buying an additional 649,445 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,844,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $605,886,000 after buying an additional 1,727,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,802,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,873,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $347,599,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC increased their price target on salesforce.com, inc. from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Vetr cut salesforce.com, inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.96 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com, inc. in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.24.

About salesforce.com, inc.

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.