S&P Global Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Total SA (FP)

S&P Global set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Total SA (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on Total SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on Total SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €49.00 ($53.26) price objective on Total SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.50 ($52.72) price objective on Total SA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on Total SA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.21 ($56.75).

Shares of Total SA (EPA:FP) opened at 47.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €46.57. Total SA has a 12-month low of €39.03 and a 12-month high of €49.50. The firm has a market cap of €115.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77.

About Total SA

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

