Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,659 Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Sun Hydraulics by 2.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Hydraulics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. increased its position in Sun Hydraulics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 15,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Sun Hydraulics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Hydraulics by 23.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) traded up 0.21% during trading on Monday, reaching $38.92. The company had a trading volume of 168,155 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is currently 37.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $180,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (Sun) designs and manufactures screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds, which control force, speed and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. The Company operates through manufacturing and distribution of hydraulic components segment. The Company, at components level, designs and manufactures screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrates fluid power packages and subsystems for industrial and mobile markets.

