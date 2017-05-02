Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 19,300 Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $658,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $906,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) traded up 0.24% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 55,523 shares. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm’s market capitalization is $713.05 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 87.64% and a negative net margin of 31.12%. The company earned $45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users.

