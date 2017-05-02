Rtl Group (RGLXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Rtl Group (NASDAQ:RGLXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “RTL Group S.A. is engaged in broadcast, content and digital business. The company provides television channels, radio stations as well as content production. RTL Group S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Rtl Group (NASDAQ:RGLXF) remained flat at $70.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93. Rtl Group has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $89.00.

