RSP Permian Inc (RSPP) Receives Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Scotiabank set a $54.00 target price on RSP Permian and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded RSP Permian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RSP Permian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Shares of RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) opened at 38.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $5.44 billion. RSP Permian has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. RSP Permian had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $122.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. RSP Permian’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that RSP Permian will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Huck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $153,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 329,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,395,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,394,502.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,780. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSPP. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 724,900.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of RSP Permian by 107.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,341 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Friedberg Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of RSP Permian during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 1st Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RSP Permian during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RSP Permian during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

