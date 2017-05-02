RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.74) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPS. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of RPS Group plc from GBX 285 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of RPS Group plc from GBX 211 ($2.72) to GBX 228 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) opened at 264.1875 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 571.99 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 254.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 222.17. RPS Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 158.52 and a 52 week high of GBX 271.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 5.08 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from RPS Group plc’s previous dividend of $4.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “RPS Group plc (RPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities Ltd” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/rps-group-plc-rps-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-numis-securities-ltd.html.

About RPS Group plc

RPS Group Plc is an international consultancy company. The Company provides independent advice upon the development and management of the built and natural environment; the planning and development of strategic infrastructure, and the evaluation and development of energy, water and other resources. Its segments include Built and Natural Environment (BNE); Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific (AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.