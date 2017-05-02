Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BME:BBVA) in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.90 ($7.50) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Societe Generale set a €5.50 ($5.98) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.70 ($8.37) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €7.85 ($8.53) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.50 ($7.07).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) opened at 8.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

