Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TFI International Inc (TFII) Price Target to C$29.00

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$29.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$38.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) opened at 29.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. TFI International has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, formerly TransForce Inc, is engaged in transportation and logistics services across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company’s segments include Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport and delivery of items across North America.

