Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Price Target to C$18.00

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.69.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) opened at 13.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company’s market capitalization is $7.13 billion.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/royal-bank-of-canada-lowers-crescent-point-energy-corp-cpg-price-target-to-c18-00.html.

Crescent Point Energy Corp Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (Crescent Point) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company is an oil and gas producer with assets consisting of light and medium oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. Its crude oil and natural gas properties and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba, and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado and Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.