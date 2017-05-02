Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. TD Securities increased their price objective on Waste Connections from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from C$100.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) opened at 125.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.53. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $127.80. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Royal Bank of Canada Increases Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Price Target to C$139.00” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/royal-bank-of-canada-increases-waste-connections-inc-wcn-price-target-to-c139-00.html.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Robert H. Davis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.72, for a total transaction of C$43,860.00. Also, insider Worthing F. Jackman sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.35, for a total value of C$770,069.30.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment and E&P segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.