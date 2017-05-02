Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE) Price Target to C$24.00

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WTE has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Westshore Terminals Investment Corp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$23.90.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) opened at 24.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. Westshore Terminals Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th.

In related news, insider James A. Pattison purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,998,750.00. Also, insider James A. Pattison purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,700,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,750.

