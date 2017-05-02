Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (ISP) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) received a €2.90 ($3.15) price target from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a €2.80 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale set a €2.80 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC Holdings plc set a €2.76 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.80 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €2.64 ($2.87).

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) traded up 0.075% on Wednesday, hitting €2.674. The stock has a market capitalization of €44.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.454. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has a 1-year low of €1.52 and a 1-year high of €2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.53 and its 200-day moving average is €2.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/royal-bank-of-canada-analysts-give-intesa-sanpaolo-spa-isp-a-2-90-price-target-updated.html.

About Intesa Sanpaolo SpA

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.