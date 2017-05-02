Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($94.57) price objective on Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BEI. Commerzbank Ag set a €88.00 ($95.65) target price on Beiersdorf AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on Beiersdorf AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays PLC set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on Beiersdorf AG and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Independent Research GmbH set a €92.00 ($100.00) target price on Beiersdorf AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on Beiersdorf AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €87.89 ($95.53).

Beiersdorf AG (ETR:BEI) opened at 91.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of €20.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €89.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €83.23. Beiersdorf AG has a 12-month low of €74.16 and a 12-month high of €92.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Beiersdorf AG (BEI) a €87.00 Price Target” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/royal-bank-of-canada-analysts-give-beiersdorf-ag-bei-a-87-00-price-target.html.

About Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the production of personal products with focus on cosmetic products manufacture. The Company operates through the two business segments Consumer as well as tesa. The Consumer business segment provides skin and beauty care products and comprises operation of portfolio brands such as NIVEA, Eucerin, Labello, la prairie, Hansaplast and Florena, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.