Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) Cut to “Sector Perform” at CIBC

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) remained flat at $45.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. 303,952 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $47.42.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post $2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at about $141,935,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,772,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,641,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,504,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,037,483,000 after buying an additional 1,045,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,908,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after buying an additional 871,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

