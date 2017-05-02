Highbridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 160.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 14,737.9% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,000,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,986,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 20.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,024,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,439,000 after buying an additional 1,171,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,839,000. I.G. Investment Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 9,081.4% in the fourth quarter. I.G. Investment Management LTD. now owns 863,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after buying an additional 853,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,454,000 after buying an additional 682,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) opened at 103.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average is $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $107.57.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post $6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Collins from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Collins from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Collins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

In related news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $1,863,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Michael King sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $273,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180 and sold 61,536 shares valued at $6,069,253. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

