Rockwell Collins’ (COL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Cowen and Company in a report released on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Rockwell Collins from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Rockwell Collins from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Rockwell Collins in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Collins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.93.

Shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) opened at 103.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79. Rockwell Collins has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day moving average is $92.96.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Collins will post $6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

In related news, VP Bruce Michael King sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip J. Jasper sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.21, for a total value of $710,702.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180 and sold 61,536 shares worth $6,069,253. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 6.3% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 153,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Collins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

