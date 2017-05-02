Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Under Armour Inc (UA)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) in a research report report published on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UA. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Under Armour to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Vetr lowered shares of Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $20.36 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. FBR & Co lowered shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.93.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) traded down 2.01% on Friday, reaching $19.02. 4,012,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post $0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UA. Private Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Horan Capital Management increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $280,000.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

