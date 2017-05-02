Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,200 ($54.23) to GBX 4,150 ($53.58) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc from GBX 4,000 ($51.65) to GBX 4,400 ($56.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($51.65) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($30.99) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($48.68) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,552.05 ($45.86).

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) opened at 3062.214 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,853.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 3,718.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,214.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,177.30. The firm’s market cap is GBX 55.09 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 100.56 ($1.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto plc’s previous dividend of $33.80.

In other Rio Tinto plc news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,031 ($39.13), for a total transaction of £363.72 ($469.62). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,342 shares of company stock worth $12,081,377.

About Rio Tinto plc

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

