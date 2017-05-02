Ring Energy (REI) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) received a $19.00 target price from Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.47% from the company’s current price.

REI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) opened at 11.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company’s market capitalization is $588.90 million.

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business earned $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ring Energy will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kelly W. Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 40.2% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 78,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 22,510 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 643,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 71,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 1,127.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 402,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 369,308 shares in the last quarter.

