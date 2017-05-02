Rightside Group Ltd (NAME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rightside Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Rightside Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of Rightside Group (NASDAQ:NAME) opened at 9.94 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $195.21 million. Rightside Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

Rightside Group (NASDAQ:NAME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.72. The business earned $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.06 million. Rightside Group had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. On average, analysts predict that Rightside Group will post ($1.02) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAME. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Rightside Group by 35.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,677,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after buying an additional 443,156 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rightside Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 277,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rightside Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 29,760 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rightside Group by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 197,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 112,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Rightside Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Rightside Group, Ltd. is a provider of domain name services that enable businesses and consumers to find, establish and maintain their digital address. The Company is a registrar, offering domain name registration and other related services to resellers and domain name registrants. It provides infrastructure services through its eNom brand.

