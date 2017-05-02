Richmont Mines Inc. (RIC) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Richmont Mines Inc. (TSE:RIC) (ARCA:RIC) in a report published on Monday, April 17th. They currently have a C$12.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Richmont Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of Richmont Mines in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Richmont Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Richmont Mines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Richmont Mines from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Richmont Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.75.

Richmont Mines (TSE:RIC) opened at 9.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Richmont Mines has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.54 million and a PE ratio of 48.75.

In other news, Director Renaud Adams sold 50,000 shares of Richmont Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.15, for a total transaction of C$457,500.00. Also, insider Christian Bourcier sold 10,000 shares of Richmont Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,020 shares of company stock worth $1,214,351.

About Richmont Mines

Richmont Mines Inc is a mining company. The Company is engaged in mining, exploration and development of mining properties, principally gold. The Company operates gold mines at various sites in Quebec and Ontario. The Company’s segments include Quebec and Ontario. The Company is engaged in producing gold from the Island Gold Mine in Ontario and the Beaufor Mine in Quebec.

