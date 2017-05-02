ResMed’s (RMD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) opened at 68.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88. ResMed has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $73.46.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $514.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $1,366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,968,774.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $427,473.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,968.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,772 shares of company stock worth $7,088,783. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 57,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $720,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

