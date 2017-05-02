Washington Trust Bank Purchases 945 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Republic Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 24.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $3,919,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) opened at 63.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $64.11.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 22,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $1,385,147.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald W. Slager sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $6,924,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,128,271.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,996 shares of company stock worth $9,575,351. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

