Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $11.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.50.

RCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Rent-A-Center from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded Rent-A-Center from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) opened at 10.67 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $567.60 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is -1.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 1,695,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,663,765.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Korst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,807.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,805,233 shares of company stock worth $15,593,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 45.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 74.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 288,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 123,143 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 41.0% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 173,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc is a rent-to-own operator in North America. The Company provides an opportunity to obtain ownership of products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), smartphones and furniture (including accessories), under rental purchase agreements. The Company operates in four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising.

