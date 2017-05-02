Renault SA (RNO) PT Set at €93.00 by Nord/LB

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €93.00 ($101.09) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($96.74) price target on Renault SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €100.00 ($108.70) price target on Renault SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. S&P Global Inc set a €91.00 ($98.91) price objective on Renault SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Renault SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($85.87) price objective on Renault SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault SA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.35 ($99.30).

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) opened at 85.61 on Friday. Renault SA has a 52 week low of €63.64 and a 52 week high of €90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of €24.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of €80.83 and a 200-day moving average of €81.51.

About Renault SA

Renault SA is a France based company primarily engaged in the manufacture of automobiles and the provision of related services. It is structured into two segments: the Automobile division, which handles the design, manufacture and marketing of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, under Renault, Renault Samsung Motors and Dacia brands, and the Sales Financing division, which provides financial and commercial services related to the sales activities, and is comprised of RCI Banque and its subsidiaries.

