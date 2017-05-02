Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.222 Million Position in Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Insys Therapeutics worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSY. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Insys Therapeutics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 312,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Insys Therapeutics by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 341,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 61,758 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insys Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $107,631,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Insys Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Insys Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 50,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) traded down 0.44% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. 734,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $805.92 million, a PE ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 0.26. Insys Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Insys Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $54.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Insys Therapeutics Inc will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.222 Million Position in Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/renaissance-technologies-llc-sells-23000-shares-of-insys-therapeutics-inc-insy-updated.html.

INSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “” rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insys Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Insys Therapeutics

Insys Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue.

Receive News & Ratings for Insys Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insys Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.