Dmc Global Inc (BOOM) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Dmc Global worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dmc Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 322,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dmc Global by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Dmc Global by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,355,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 90,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dmc Global by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Dmc Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 699,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) traded down 5.56% during trading on Monday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 44,300 shares. Dmc Global Inc has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company’s market cap is $212.76 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Dmc Global had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The business earned $39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Dmc Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Dmc Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc, formerly Dynamic Materials Corporation, is a diversified technology company. The Company operates a family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. The Company’s businesses operate through an international network of manufacturing, distribution and sales facilities.

