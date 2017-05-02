Harte Hanks Inc (HHS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.41% of Harte Hanks worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HHS. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harte Hanks during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Harte Hanks during the third quarter worth $162,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Harte Hanks by 66.3% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 189,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Harte Hanks by 10.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Harte Hanks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 159,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) traded up 3.68% on Monday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 102,979 shares. Harte Hanks Inc has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The stock’s market cap is $86.86 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Harte Hanks Inc (HHS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/renaissance-technologies-llc-increases-stake-in-harte-hanks-inc-hhs-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Harte Hanks Company Profile

Harte Hanks, Inc (Harte Hanks) is a multi-channel marketing company. The Company’s Customer Interaction business offers a range of marketing services, in media from direct mail to e-mail, including agency and digital services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generation; direct mail, and contact centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.