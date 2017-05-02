Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Position Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,614,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,904,000 after buying an additional 781,106 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 165.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 124,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 77,607 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 384.0% in the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 7,271,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,113,000 after buying an additional 5,768,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,370,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 171,669 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) traded up 2.12% during trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. 2,982,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The company’s market capitalization is $922.84 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.22 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 83.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Stephens raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.46.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

