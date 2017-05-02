Wingstop Inc (WING) Stake Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Wingstop worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 309.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 842,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after buying an additional 636,557 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 708.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 406,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 356,320 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $9,703,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Wingstop by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 580,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $4,875,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) traded up 1.09% on Monday, hitting $29.75. 614,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $858.70 million, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. Wingstop Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 69.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc is franchisor and operator of restaurants that specializes in cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. The Company operates through two segments: Franchise and Company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offers its guests 11 flavors on bone-in and boneless chicken wings paired with hand-cut, seasoned fries and sides.

