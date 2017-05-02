Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Farmers National Banc Corp worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 42,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 63,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) traded up 1.40% during trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,170 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.52. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.181 Million Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp (FMNB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/renaissance-technologies-llc-acquires-24300-shares-of-farmers-national-banc-corp-fmnb-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

About Farmers National Banc Corp

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding company. The Company’s principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. The Company operates through tree segments: the Bank, Trust and Retirement Consulting. The Company operates principally through its subsidiaries, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield (the Bank or Farmers Bank), Farmers Trust Company (Trust or Farmers Trust), National Associates, Inc (NAI) and Farmers National Captive, Inc (Captive).

