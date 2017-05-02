Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) opened at 138.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average of $124.89. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $143.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post $5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 51.82%.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/regentatlantic-capital-llc-has-490000-stake-in-international-flavors-fragrances-inc-iff-updated.html.

A number of analysts have commented on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.49.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Henry W. Howell, Jr. sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $94,193.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,604.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 23,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.65 per share, with a total value of $3,313,615.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,885,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,868,593.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 937,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,954,395 and have sold 5,921 shares valued at $752,863. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc creates, manufactures and supplies flavors and fragrances (including cosmetic active ingredients) used to impart or improve flavor or fragrance in a range of consumer products. The Company operates in two segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds that are sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food and sweet products.

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.