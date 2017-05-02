Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 572 Shares of Agrium Inc. (AGU)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Agrium were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Agrium by 3.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,798,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,969,000 after buying an additional 155,652 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Agrium during the fourth quarter valued at $445,660,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Agrium by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,019,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,097,000 after buying an additional 791,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Agrium by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,091,000 after buying an additional 735,555 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Agrium by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,406,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,436,000 after buying an additional 576,824 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agrium Inc. (NYSE:AGU) opened at 93.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average is $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.83. Agrium Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

Agrium (NYSE:AGU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Agrium had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Agrium Inc. will post $5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Agrium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.21%.

AGU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Agrium in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agrium from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Agrium in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company raised shares of Agrium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Agrium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agrium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Agrium Company Profile

Agrium Inc is a retailer of agricultural products and services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay and a multi-national producer and wholesale marketer of nutrients for agricultural and industrial markets. The Company’s segments include Retail and Wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, its Retail business unit marketed crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, merchandise, application and other agronomic services through 1,500 retail locations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Uruguay.

