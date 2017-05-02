AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Position Increased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 150,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. during the third quarter valued at $668,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 32,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. by 5.7% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) opened at 82.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.82. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen Corp. had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 62.44%. The firm earned $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post $5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Vetr lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.35.

In related news, insider Gina Clark sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $1,068,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,530.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $1,307,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,125,293.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,615,303. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

