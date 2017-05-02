Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Regency Centers Corp’s Q1 2017 Earnings (REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers Corp in a report issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst G. Hoglund expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.54 million. Regency Centers Corp had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Regency Centers Corp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Regency Centers Corp in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) opened at 63.51 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Corp has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $85.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp by 15.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,163,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,772,000 after buying an additional 684,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,252,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,497,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp by 11.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,602,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,650,000 after buying an additional 269,615 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp by 62.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,738,000 after buying an additional 823,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp by 7.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,591,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,303,000 after buying an additional 108,952 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers Corp news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 750 shares of Regency Centers Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $49,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,321.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Palmer sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,146.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $903,430. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers Corp

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is the general partner of Regency Centers, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of retail shopping centers through the Operating Partnership.

