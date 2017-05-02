Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) Expected to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regal Entertainment Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regal Entertainment Group’s FY2017 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RGC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark Co. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.98.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) opened at 21.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.92. Regal Entertainment Group has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $24.79.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.18 million. Regal Entertainment Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regal Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

In other news, insider Gregory W. Dunn sold 26,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $577,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter B. Brandow sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $455,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,930,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,738,000 after buying an additional 127,290 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,491,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after buying an additional 496,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,760,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,050,000 after buying an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,991,000 after buying an additional 69,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 290,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Entertainment Group

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 7,267 screens in 561 theatres in 42 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

