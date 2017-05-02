Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX Has $3.425 Million Position in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX cut its stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,592 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Red Hat by 24.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,244,633 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $1,636,374,000 after buying an additional 3,954,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Red Hat during the fourth quarter valued at $115,191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Red Hat during the fourth quarter valued at $66,426,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Red Hat by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,260,498 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $296,957,000 after buying an additional 942,852 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its stake in Red Hat by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 993,792 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $69,268,000 after buying an additional 807,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) opened at 88.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.51. Red Hat Inc has a 52 week low of $68.54 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The open-source software company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.64 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post $2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHT. Vetr raised Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Drexel Hamilton lifted their target price on Red Hat to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Red Hat from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their target price on Red Hat from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

In other news, EVP Arun Oberoi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $2,624,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,536.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $2,279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,380 shares in the company, valued at $34,512,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,942 shares of company stock worth $12,647,521. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

