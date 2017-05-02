Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc’s (RB) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 6,200 ($80.05) price target on the stock.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($100.71) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,650 ($98.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 7,130 ($92.06) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,750 ($100.06) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc from GBX 7,800 ($100.71) to GBX 7,300 ($94.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,927.73 ($102.36).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) opened at 7120.00 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,496.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 7,786.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,324.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,055.17. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 49.85 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.31%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

