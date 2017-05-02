Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Price Target at $7,924.55

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,983.81 ($103.08).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities Ltd upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc to an “add” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($103.29) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Societe Generale set a GBX 8,600 ($111.04) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 7,500 ($96.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,650 ($98.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,750 ($100.06) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) opened at 7112.00 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,496.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 7,786.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,324.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,055.17. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 49.79 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 95 ($1.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.31%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA, DvM and Food. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

