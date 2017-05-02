National Pension Service Acquires 25,977 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,977 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.09% of Realty Income Corp worth $13,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp by 273.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 271,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,199,000 after buying an additional 199,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income Corp by 128.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after buying an additional 503,696 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Realty Income Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Realty Income Corp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 654,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Corp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 343,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) opened at 58.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.37. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85.

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Realty Income Corp had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $298.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Realty Income Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a may 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Realty Income Corp’s payout ratio is presently 230.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Realty Income Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

In other news, COO Sumit Roy sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $879,353.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $109,988.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,075.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,241 shares of company stock worth $4,617,465. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries.

