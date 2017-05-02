Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,168,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,375,000 after buying an additional 3,338,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,579,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,294,455,000 after buying an additional 501,209 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,137,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,597,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $801,815,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,358,000 after buying an additional 339,516 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) opened at 131.59 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $157.02. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average of $124.92.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $870 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.63 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $208.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.51 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.74.

In related news, Director Leonard Bell sold 8,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total value of $1,099,088.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 395,979 shares in the company, valued at $49,881,474.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward Miller sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $34,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,084 shares of company stock worth $3,344,493. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

