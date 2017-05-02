Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4,565.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) opened at 93.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average of $89.14.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company earned $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post $4.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, FBR & Co boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

