Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 1,734 Waters Co. (WAT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Waters by 267.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) opened at 173.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.83. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $128.90 and a 1-year high of $174.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.65 and a 200 day moving average of $147.37.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Waters had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm earned $497.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post $7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen and Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Waters in a report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.91.

In other news, SVP Rohit Khanna sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $165,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $6,698,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,395.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,280 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,906 in the last three months. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is an analytical instrument manufacturer. The Company operates through two segments: Waters and TA. It designs, manufactures, sells and services high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra performance liquid chromatography (UPLC and together with HPLC, referred to as LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products and post-warranty service plans.

