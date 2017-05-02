Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

News headlines about Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) have trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Radiant Logistics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) opened at 6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $299.46 million and a PE ratio of 514.17. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics company, providing multi-modal transportation and logistics services. The Company is organized in two geographic operating segments: United States and Canada. Its transportation services for both the United States and Canada segments are placed into categories of freight forwarding and freight brokerage services.

