General Electric Company (GE) Stake Maintained by Quest Investment Management Inc. OR

Quest Investment Management Inc. OR continued to hold its position in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Quest Investment Management Inc. OR’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in General Electric Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 83,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in General Electric Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 272,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in General Electric Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 710,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in General Electric Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 186,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its position in General Electric Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 248,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at 28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $252.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.37 billion. General Electric Company had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric Company will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of General Electric Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

In other General Electric Company news, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $4,719,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 738,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,842,090.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

