QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.29. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM updated its Q3 guidance to $0.90-1.15 EPS.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) traded down 0.26% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.60. 12,987,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.11. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $71.62. QUALCOMM also was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,125 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 239% compared to the average daily volume of 1,511 call options.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cristiano R. Amon acquired 18,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.13 per share, with a total value of $999,640.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.95.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

