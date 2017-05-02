Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Harris Co. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (HRS)

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Harris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Harris’ Q1 2018 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

HRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $120.00 price target on shares of Harris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered shares of Harris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.63.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) opened at 109.71 on Tuesday. Harris has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $113.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average is $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Harris had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Harris by 303.3% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Harris by 157.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Harris by 30.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Harris by 553.8% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,616.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $2,260,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,313 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,619.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,050 shares of company stock worth $14,882,228 over the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Harris’s payout ratio is 40.08%.

Harris Company Profile

