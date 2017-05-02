Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Energy in a research note issued on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) opened at 44.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.09.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm earned $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, Director James T. Prokopanko bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $41,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,503,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,982,000 after buying an additional 162,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,127,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,388,000 after buying an additional 485,164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,645,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,263,000 after buying an additional 64,193 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,017,000 after buying an additional 1,420,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,105,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,472,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

