Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Domtar Corp Raised by Analyst (UFS)

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Domtar Corp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aghazarian now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61.

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Domtar Corp had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Domtar Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Domtar Corp from $38.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Domtar Corp in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Domtar Corp in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) opened at 39.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. Domtar Corp has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $44.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Domtar Corp by 5.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar Corp during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domtar Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Domtar Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar Corp during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John David Williams sold 32,550 shares of Domtar Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,278,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Domtar Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.37%.

Domtar Corp Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company segments include Pulp and Paper and Personal Care. The Pulp and Paper segment consists of the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

